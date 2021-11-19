SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield school district officials said they are looking into "security protocols and infrastructure" following a deadly stabbing at Lanphier High School.
A Friday afternoon statement from the district follows the death of Pierre Scott Jr., 18, who was attacked outside of the school Wednesday. A second student, who is 16 years old, was also stabbed and is expected to recover.
Police arrested a 15-year-old female on an arrest warrant in connection to the stabbing investigation.
The statement from Bree Hankins, coordinator of public relations and marketing for the district, said the following:
"Today, our students at Lanphier led a peaceful moment of silence and celebrated the life of Pierre Scott outside during third hour. They came together to have their voices heard and were supported by our Lanphier staff. We also had security and police presence to ensure everyone’s safety. Students at Southeast and Springfield also gathered peacefully in solidarity. We will continue our emotional support of students and encourage them to take advantage of these resources provided by our social workers and psychologists on staff. We will continue to allow the space and time for students to express themselves and heal through the channels available to them at school.
"We are addressing security protocols and infrastructure. We have requested an analysis of the electrical and structural needs to accommodate retrofitting metal detectors ahead of our master plan timeline, and we are also looking into portable metal detectors that do not require permanent installation for use in the short-term. We are considering and thoroughly researching all options. We are looking into training needs for our staff as well.
"The comprehensive reconstruction, including work on permanent secure entrance modifications of Lanphier High School as part of the facilities master plan, is set to begin in the next few months."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.