The Fair hosted its annual Ag Day on Tuesday, showcasing the hard work and dedication of the youth in the agriculture industry. The Fair's overall theme this year is Grow With Us.
Commodity
Exhibitor
Location
Purchases
Price
Champion Chihuahua Cheese
V&V Supreme
Chicago, IL
Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds
$700
Champion Medium White Cheddar Cheese
Foremost Farms Inc.
Marshfield, WI
IL State Auctioneer Past Champion and Friends
$500
Champion Cotija Cheese
Nuestro Queso, LLC
Chicago, IL
U of I College of Aces
$700
Champion Vanilla Yogurt
Deerland Dairy
Freeport, IL
Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds
$350
Champion Banana-Licious Chocolate Ice Cream
Oberweis Dairy
North Aurora, IL
Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds
$400
Champion Bacon
Leiding’s Meats & Catering
Danville, IL
Cindy Cagwin-Johnston
$800
Champion Bone-In Ham
Eickman’s Processing Co. Inc.
Seward, IL
Area Mechanical
$800
Champion Beef Jerky
Korte Meat Processing
Highland, IL
George Obernagel and Jo Hampton
$750
Champion Snack Sticks
Turasky Meats
Springfield, IL
U of I College of Aces
$850
Champion Cooked Bratwurst
Korte Meat Processing
Highland, IL
Illinois Association of Meat Processors
$700
Best of Show Wine
Blue Sky Vineyard
Makanda, IL
Rebecca Clark and Kristi Jones
$850
Grand Champion Honey
Joyce and Mike Dullenty
Springfield, IL
Wayne Rosenthal
$900
Best in Show Dairy Goat’s Milk
Lillian Lee
Glenarm, IL
Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds
$825
Animal
Exhibitor
County
Purchasers
Price
Grand Champion Rabbit Market Pen
Chesney Thorton
Piatt
Robert Nelson/AgriVest Farm Management, George Obernagel and Darren Bailey for Governor
$7,600
New Record
Overall Breeding Poultry Champions
Natalie Palmquist,
Austin Ater
Luke & Jesgarz
Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds
$5,000
Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Print
Kamber Kilgus
Livingston
Midwest Dairy, St. Louis Dairy Council & Friends of Kamber Kilgus
$5,500
New Record
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Meat Goat
Maddox Horner
Jasper
Jeff Ellerbrock/AgriGold,
Hummel Family – Dale & Holly, Rich Kiefer/Kiefer Farms, Brian, Rinderer/AgriGold, Skyride
$5,500
Grand Champion Meat Goat
Nolan Hoge
McDonough
George Obernagel, Rich DeSchepper & Eric, Faugust/Syngenta , Ed Teefey/Farmer State Bank
$6,500
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb
Nalaney Guyer
Crawford
Pivot Bio and Springfield Plastics
$5,000
Grand Champion Market Lamb
Carter Hoge
McDonough
North American Midway Entertainment
$8,000
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow
Ella Bobell
Logan
Bayer Crop Science
$18,000
Grand Champion Barrow
Drake Fletcher
Menard
CME Group
$25,000
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer
Cole Caldwell
Peoria
BRANDT
$30,000
Grand Champion Steer
Ashtin Guyer
Scott
MK Pritzker
$105,000
