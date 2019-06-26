DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - A picture of two men has been circulating around Facebook regarding aggressive panhandling.
The caption described how they are seen around areas of the city "targeting women, women with children and the elderly".
It should be known the city of Decatur used to have a panhandling ordinance, but city leaders got rid of it in 2018. The ACLU said it was a violation of a person's first amendment rights. Councilman David Horn said only five people were cited for aggressive panhandling.
"We have other laws that are more strict that prevent the types of activities that are considered aggressive panhandling," Horn said.
Most of the comments from the Facebook post showcased how people are frustrated with the two panhandling, but a few people came to their defense.
Gee Singleton said she knows the two people whose picture is being shared across Facebook. She said she doesn't believe the stories of them being aggressive panhandlers. Instead, she said they are just trying to make a living how they can.
"They're good people," Singleton said. "They would give you anything off their back if they had it themselves."
Instead of giving someone money who is panhandling, the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce suggested putting that money toward local charities and organizations.
"If you really want to make a lasting change, you really need to support the organizations that are best equipped to fix the issue and fix the problem," Chamber President Miranda Rothrock.
"If you're approached by a panhandler, you look them in the eye, treat them with dignity and respect (and) tell them 'yes' or 'no'," Horn said.