ILLINOIS (WAND) - An Illinois bill headed to the governor's desk would change some government titles to gender-neutral names.
Senate Bill 825 has a main provision moving to delay the 2022 Illinois primary to June. Tucked in the bill is another measure that would change all statutory references to an "alderman" or "aldermen" to "alderperson" and "alderpersons." In addition, state laws with the word "congressman" would be changed to say "congressperson," the bill's language said.
The change in title would affect every member of the Chicago City Council, along with other government bodies that have referred to leaders as "aldermen."
State Rep. Maurice West, who cosponsored the bill and authored the provision with State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, said the change would be make sure sure the state's voting and election cycle process "is inclusive for everyone."
The 2022 primary would be moved in this bill from the third Tuesday in March to June 28, 2022. According to NBC Chicago, lawmakers called this potential change necessary due to census data delays that will be used for drawing new legislative maps. That information is expected to be made public in August.
The bill is expected to be signed by the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.