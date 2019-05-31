CLEARWATER, Fla. (WAND) – A homeowner woke up to a terrifying sight – an alligator in their home!
WFLA reports the massive 11-foot gator got in through low kitchen windows after breaking the glass. The homeowner called Clearwater, Fla., police and a local trapper, who captured the gator at the scene.
The animal was “aggressive”, Clearwater police spokeswoman Joelle Castelli told NBC News.
The gator broke four good bottles of wine, but thankfully didn’t cause any injuries.
The animal’s removal was completed safely. Clearwater police had some fun with the situation on Twitter, saying “see you later, alligator” in a post.