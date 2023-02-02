Almost finished: DPS anticipates new FFA Agricultural Education Center and Farm

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur Public School launched The Dwyane O. Andreas Ag Academy in 2018. In just four years, the enrollment nearly doubled, reaching a total of 465 students in the program.
"We really had no idea how big it was going to grow and how quickly. How much our kids in Decatur Public Schools would take to agriculture curriculum and FFA programming that we do. We really don't have anymore room at the high schools anymore," said Zach Shields, executive director at Decatur Public School Foundation.
"The FFA program has been wildly successful. It really opens the world for them," said Decatur Mayor, Julie Moore Wolfe.
In February of last year, the Howard Buffet Foundation announced $9 million in funding to help build a new facility. The building is currently under construction. Students in the area are excited to see what will soon be available.
"The kids' faces when they come in, the expressions as they walk in and they say, 'wow you guys did this for me'," said Shields.
The FFA Agriculture Education Center will consist of several labs, classrooms, a greenhouse, livestock, and an indoor arena. A 15-acre educational farm will also be available for students. The Andreas Ag Academy Living Science Farm will be a part of the FFA program in the fall.
"It's important for us to have kids understand too that you don't have to go to college right away. There are a lot of great jobs in the trades, and we can help get them prepared," said Shields.
The academy will be one of the country's premier dedicated ag education sites. This soon to be staple in Decatur will bring an endless amount of opportunities.
"FFA kids from all over will be able to come here and it gives us a chance to show off the rest of Decatur. We're very proud of the FFA building that's going to open. We're proud of our community and the chance to show it off to kids," said Mayor Wolfe.
The academy is expected to be completed in March of 2023, and available to students in the fall. To read more about the program, visit here.
