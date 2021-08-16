SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois will require Alzheimer's Disease training for all licensed health care professionals who serve adults in a package of new laws signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.
The governor's office said each of the four bills he signed into law were bipartisan. They expand equitable access to health care for Illinois' aging population.
Senate Bill 677 includes the Alzheimer's training requirement. It requires licensed health care professionals who have direct patient interaction with adults 26 and older to complete a one-hour course in diagnosis, treatment and care of Alzheimer's, along with other dementia types. Curriculum will involve how to identify and diagnose Alzheimer's, effective communication strategies and management and care planning, a press release said.
Officials said the new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, better equips health care professions and those serving residents in historically underserved communities "with the tools they need to continue their medical education."
“These bills reflect our commitment to ensuring our seniors get the best resources and care the state has to offer,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “I’m especially proud of the groundbreaking SB 677 which makes Illinois the first state in the nation to require Alzheimer’s diagnosis training for healthcare professionals. I know from personal experience this will improve the lives of people living with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.”
The second new law, House Bill 848, extends the period of a special instant scratch-off game from the Illinois Lottery, which benefits Alzheimer's care, support, education and awareness in Illinois, by three additional years. The extension runs from Jan. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2025, and the bill takes effect immediately.
House Bill 3147 looks to help older adults struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic by requiring long-term care facilities to ensure virtual communication is available among residents and family in a public health emergency. This also takes effect immediately.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how being able to virtually connect with loved ones is an important part of many people’s lives,” said Assistant Majority Leader Natalie Manley (D-Romeoville). “Unfortunately, seniors in nursing homes and other facilities haven’t always had the resources necessary to virtually connect with their family and friends, causing many to be isolated. This law ensures that seniors in long-term living facilities will no longer be cut off from communicating with their loved ones during emergencies such as the current pandemic.”
Finally, House Bill 2570 helps older adults who benefited from the convenience of eLearning courses during the pandemic. It ensures people 55 and older who finish an online defensive driving course, compared to an in-person option, can still be eligible for an auto insurance discount. It was effective upon becoming law.
