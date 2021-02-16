ILLINOIS (WAND) - Ameren Illinois is asking customers to lower electricity usage as extreme cold has left an impact on utility systems.
The company said it is monitoring the effect of this weather on systems in the Midwest and southern portions of the United States. Customers are asked to take steps that can reduce electricity usage until further notice.
"Our grid is performing well," said George Justice, Vice President, Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "However, conserving electricity usage will help others across the state and region and also help customers save money. We appreciate our customers' support and understanding as we work together to lessen the strain on the nationwide energy delivery system and get through this record cold spell."
Ameren offered the following guidelines, which it said provide immediate ways to conserve electricity:
- Set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.
- Turn your thermostat down at night while sleeping.
- Unplug or turn off non-essential appliances.
- Avoid using large appliances such as ovens and dryers.
- Reduce the temperature setting on electric water heaters.
Customers are also encouraged to conservatively use natural gas during this period. As WAND News reported Monday, some central Illinois communities have also warned people to reduce natural gas consumption, citing an increase in prices.
