ILLINOIS (WAND) - Ameren customers are seeing electric supply rates double as a result of inflation.
This change has the potential to have a serious impact on the wallets of citizens. Community organizers came together to call on Ameren to take action that will protect customers and lower rates.
The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition is demanding Ameren take steps to utilize policies in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that generate enough power to meet peak demand for electricity. They also want investments to further energy savings routes or alternate power options to lower costs.
Last week, Ameren told lawmakers energy shortages are driving wholesale power prices to record levels.
Residents in Champaign-Urbana could be shielded from the increase. Under the terms of existing contracts, residents who didn't opt out of the deals only pay Ameren for power delivery. However, they still get one combined bill from Ameren fro both their alternate supplier and Ameren's delivery charge.
