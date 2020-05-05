SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The American Legion Post 32 in Springfield is warning about a recent scam they were made aware of.
According to the a report, a woman received a called saying they are from the American Legion and she has won a trip because of her American Legion membership.The caller mentions several American Legion Post numbers, including post 32 in Springfield.
The caller also asks several detailed questions to get information for the free trip.
The woman reported the scam to Springfield police. The American Legion is warning that they do not do things like this.
If anyone gets this call they should hang up and report it to a local police agency.
