SHELBYVILLE, ILL. (WAND) — Graphic Packaging International will be bringing a hefty number of employment opportunities to the Shelbyville area. Over the next five years, $80 million will be invested in the plant which will include new technology and modernize the existing facility.
"We've got a little over 900 right now, and our target is to have almost 1,000. We really have some opportunities to grow our business. And to get even another 100 or 150 more employees here. So, got a lot of good things happening right now with our business," said John Mcleod, Plant Manager.
GPI's mission is preserving the environment. They produce sustainable cups, lids, to-go containers and more, all from renewable materials.
"It's all renewable forest. We make sure all of our suppliers of all of our fibers are sustainable and very responsible to the environment," said Mcleod.
The Shelbyville plant produces about 30 million units each day. They also ship around the same amount. Also, with more businesses moving away from Styrofoam, Mcleod says the demand for their products are increasing.
There are currently over 100 jobs open at this facility. With a range of opportunities, varying on skills, GPI teamed up with Lakeland College to help with training on more advanced skills.
"We really have a couple hundred job openings. All the way from the lowest skilled positions all the way to some of the more technically skilled positions," said Mcleod.
Mcleod says the plant also has deep ties with employees and the community. They offer several benefits, competitive pay, paid time off, three-day work schedule and more for workers.
As for the community, the plant has teamed up with local food banks to help those in the area. They also hosted several events, including, a back-to-school drive, and winter clothing giveaway for kids in the area.
"The community and our employees are very important to us. We are a very family-oriented facility, we provide great benefits. But the other things we do is a bit different from other facilities. We host a couple of events each year," said Mcleod.
If you are interested in applying or finding out more information, visit their website here.
