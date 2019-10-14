DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three young children were arrested for using a BB gun to try and rob someone of a bicycle in Decatur.
Police said a 10-year-old, 11-year-old, and 13-year-old were all arrested and charged as juveniles.
Officers said they used the gun to try and steal a victim's bicycle. The victim struggled with them and was able to get away.
A detective who happened to be in the area saw the three children riding on bicycles eastbound on Grand at Clinton.
They jumped off their bikes and took off running from the officer. They were caught and taken into custody.
Police found the gun nearby. It ended up being a BB gun made to look like a 9 mm.