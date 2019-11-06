URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A local dog loving organization has created a fundraiser to give an award to whoever comes forward with information about a dog that was left to die on Kaufman Lake.
W.I.L.D. Canine Rescue in Springfield Illinois decided to raise money for whoever comes forward with information that leads to an arrest after a dog was found caged in Kaufman Lake over the weekend.
The organization surpassed their goal of $1,000 and has raised over $1,500.
A GoFundMe campaign was also set up to cover the cost of the dog’s care at University of Illinois’ veterinary teaching hospital. That fundraiser has also surpassed their goal of $5,000. However, the man who rescued the dog said there will still be medical bills in the future that will need covered.
Brant Fritz rescued the dog on the lake on Saturday. He didn’t set up the account but has been in contact with the person who did.
Fritz is hoping he will be able to adopt the dog he saved and give him the loving home she deserves. Fritz hopes to name the dog Dory, after the “Finding Nemo” character.