WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County Animal Rescue is warning cat owners in Watseka to look out for someone intentionally poisoning cats.
As of Monday, the department said it received three separate reports of people who said their cats had passed away quickly after returning from being outside.
Officials said symptoms in these cases included not eating or drinking and lethargy after returning home.
"PLEASE keep your cats inside and report any suspicious activity involving cats to our shelter immediately," animal rescue officials said. "If your cat returns from outdoors and is exhibiting any of the above symptoms, seek veterinary treatment immediately!"
The public is reminded intentional poisoning of domestic animals is illegal and people suspected of doing so will be reported to state police.
