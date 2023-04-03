(WAND) - Another round of severe storms is on the way to Central Illinois.
Our week starts off very warm with highs in the 70s today and near 80° Tuesday.
A few showers are possible this morning and some showers and storms are likely this evening and tonight.
On Tuesday, it'll be very windy with gusts approaching 50 mph and there could be some late morning showers and storms.
Strong to severe storms are likely to develop Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. We could be seeing more tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.
Central Illinois is under a Level 2, 3, and 4 threat (out of five) for severe storms later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.