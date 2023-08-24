RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — The Half Century of Progress Show is back in Rantoul and is premiering the largest working vintage farm show in the U.S., according to show organizers.
Held the weekend before the Decatur Farm Progress Show, the Half Century of Progress allows visitors to experience what farming and agriculture were like 50 years ago and beyond.
"It's very humbling to be around all of this antique equipment," said Mark Stock, co-owner of BigIron Auctions.
The show features live demonstrations, attractions, and fellowship. John Fredrickson, co-chairman of the show, has been with the group for 20 years. He said each year the show gets bigger and bigger.
"We have people bringing tractors from all over the United States and we have visitors from Australia, Belgium, there will be a bus load from France and a lot of people from Canada come here."
The Farm Progress Show runs August 24 through August 27 at the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. Admission is $20 per day and kids 12 and under are free. To learn more, click here.
