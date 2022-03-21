(WAND) - Apple service outages are affecting some users Monday, per the company.
According to Apple's service outage page at 2:25 p.m. Monday, there were outages affecting the Apple Arcade, App Store, Apple Music and Podcasts. Outages involving iMessage and iCloud have been fixed, per CNBC.
There have been issues with the App Store in which users have been able to load it, but it will hang or won't let a user download an app. In some cases, the App Store doesn't load at all. When CNBC reached out regarding the outages, an Apple spokesperson declined to comment.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the outages are having an effect on internal services for corporate and retail employees and have "hindered product repairs, swaps and items pickups."
