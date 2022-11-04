CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org.
Eligible households may apply for grants of up to $60,000 for past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance and homeowner and/or condo association fees until January 31, 2023.
"For more than two years, my administration has led the way on housing assistance for those in need," said Governor JB Pritzker. "By delivering this aid efficiently and quickly, we have been able to make a difference for thousands of families around the state. With this next round of funding, even more Illinoisans now have a chance to maintain their status as homeowners, opening doors for their children to thrive in the future."
To qualify for ILHAF, Illinois homeowners must meet the following criteria:
- Be at least 30 days late on one or more of mortgage loan, property tax, property insurance and/or HOA/condo association fee payments.
- Have a household income at or below 150% Area Median Income.
- Own and occupy a home in Illinois as a primary residence.
- Experienced a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic (including a hardship that began before Jan. 21, 2020 but continued after that date).
Payments will be made directly to the mortgage servicer, taxing body or other eligible entity once a homeowner's application has been approved.
"To the Illinois residents struggling during these difficult economic times, trying to pay your mortgage, we see you and we are taking action," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This program will provide valuable support and assistance to ease the strain so many families are feeling, by helping those who qualify remain in their homes and keeping our communities strong and vibrant."
More information on the application process, including videos on how to apply, a complete list of required documents and other housing help can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org.
