SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they responded to an armed robbery earlier Wednesday in Springfield.
WAND-TV learned the armed robbery happened at 830 N. Grand Ave. East, where a Boost Mobile Store is location. Further details are limited at this time.
The station has placed a call with Springfield police to learn more. This story will be updated as information is made public.
