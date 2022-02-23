CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with the 2019 shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Champaign.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Williamsburg Dr. on Dec. 1, 2019 around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting.
A 10-year-old boy inside a home had been shot twice. His injures were life-threatening, but he was rushed to the hospital and made a full recovery.
The shots were fired from outside the home. Police said the child was not the intended target in the shooting.
On February 23, 2022, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Devlon Miles, 21, of Champaign with four criminal offenses in relation to this incident, including Attempted Murder, a Class X felony; Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, a Class X felony; Aggravated Discharge, a Class 1 felony; and Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class 3 felony. Miles is in custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center on unrelated charges.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
