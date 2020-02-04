CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police have made an arrest in a 2018 homicide, according to a release from the Champaign Police Department.
Police say they arrested 20-year-old Micheal Chatman for the shooting death of 18-year-old Ricky Green of Urbana.
The deadly shooting happened on March 23, 208 around 12 a.m. in the 100 block of Apricot Drive. Just last month after an extensive investigation the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Chatman on murder charges.
On Tuesday, officers from the Champaign Police Department, United States Marshals Services were able to arrest Chatman in Plano, Illinois without incident.
Chatman is being held in Kendall County Correctional Facility, awaiting extradition to Champaign.