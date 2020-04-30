BEECHER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a Paris, IL woman being killed and her body being buried in in Beecher City.
Kimberly Mattingly, 29, had been reported missing by Illinois State Police on April 15.
Her body was found buried near 15852 N. 1st St. in rural Beecher City on April 29.
Police said on or about April 6, 36-year-old Christopher Glass of Mason, IL shot Mattingly multiple times.
Illinois State Police issued a warrant for Glass. He officially faces three counts of first-degree murder and a fourth charge of concealment of homicidal death.
Glass was taken into custody by Indiana State Police and the Terre Haute Police Department.
He will be extradited to Illinois. His bond is set at $5 million.
A second person, Aaron Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City, IL was arrested on a charge of concealing a homicidal death. Police said Kaiser helped Glass bury Mattingly's body, knowing that she had been murdered.
