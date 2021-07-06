ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Arthur Rotary Fireworks show has been rescheduled for late July.
The firework show was originally scheduled for June 26 but due to weather and poor ground conditions had to be postponed.
The show will still feature a band and vendors and will now be held on July 31.
Pre-purchased wristbands will still be honored and additional bands will still be sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.