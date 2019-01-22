DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County State's Attorney said there is not enough evidence to file charges against a man accused of sexually abusing a student.
According to State's Attorney Jay Scott, formal charges weren't filed. However, the case is still open.
Chris Young was arrested on Dec. 20 on preliminary charges of sexually abusing a student.
The Decatur School District placed Young on administrative leave after receiving information about an incident with Young and a 15-year-old student at Eisenhower High School.
According to documents obtained by WAND, a Decatur Police Department officer was called to Eisenhower for a incident involving a staff member on Nov. 30. A student and his parents were in the office and said employee Chris Young had touched the student in an inappropriate manner.
Young was released from police custody shortly after his arrest in December.