ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) – The president of the Village of Atwood has announced he is stepping down.
News of Brodie Farrar’s decision came in a letter posted to Facebook on Atwood’s official page. It comes after accusations surfaced of possible eavesdropping involving cameras installed at the Atwood police headquarters earlier in 2019, as reported Sunday by Edgar County Watchdogs.
In his letter, Farrar addressed recent “rumors and lies” about him.
“Due to recent continual negativity and what seems like a desire to cause harm to myself and the village, I feel this is the best decision for the board and myself,” he said. “The board has become unable to effect the change and progress that we desired, simply due to the ongoing desire of others to handicap the board through rumors, badmouthing and attempts to over-run meetings. While I have enjoyed serving this community, I don’t feel that forward progress will be possible in this current climate.”
Farrar went on to talk about the two-and-a-half years he spent “donating time, money and items” to help Atwood.
“I no longer have a drive or motivation to help in these ways, and it is for this reason that I feel that I should no longer serve the village. I hope, in my absence, the board is able to make more progress and effect more positive change in the coming years.”
