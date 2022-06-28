URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - While many of our plans were cancelled these past two years due to Covid, add the Audiofeed Music Festival to that list.
But, with most Covid restrictions lifted, the festival is back in Urbana this weekend.
With artists coming from all over, and guests traveling hours to see their favorites perform in person.
The festival has been around in central Illinois for about eight years now. Guests are even allowed to camp out on the fairgrounds during the festival.
"It's a place where everybody still comes together. That diversity in music you also have that diversity in thought and that's just an underlying thread throughout what you see here in the artists as well."
The festival will headline artists like Pedro The Lion, Rosie Thomas, and many more.
For more information you can visit audiofeedfestival.com.
