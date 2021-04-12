KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) - Police said a student at a Tennessee high school opened fire on law enforcement and was killed by officers Monday.
Authorities with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported officers responded at about 3:15 p.m. Monday to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. The Associated Press reports police found him in a bathroom and ordered him to come out, but he wouldn't follow instructions.
That's when authorities said he began shooting and police fired back. The student died at the school, police said, and an officer was wounded. The officer was expected to survive after getting surgery at UT Medical Center.
A person was detained as part of the investigation. Authorities said there were no other known victims.
Identities of the people shot have not been released.
The school was placed on lockdown during the shooting. Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed all students not involved were released to be reunited with families.
Officials established a reunification site at the baseball field behind Austin-East Magnet High School, where the shooting occurred.
Four Knoxville teens who either now or in the past attended Austin-East died in gun violence in recent months, prompting calls to action in the area, according to NBC affiliate WBIR.
