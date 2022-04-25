DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released autopsy details for a Decatur man who lost his life in a Saturday shooting.
According to Macon County Coroner Michael Day, the victim was 40-year-old Ernest Durham. An autopsy completed Sunday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue found his preliminary cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
An inquest is pending in Durham's case.
Police had been called to a report of shots fired at about 10 p.m. Saturday near the 700 block of W. Grand Ave. As police responded, authorities said two Decatur residents showed up at a local hospital by private vehicle, while a third victim was transported by ambulance.
The victims were Durham, a 21-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman. One of the other victims is in critical condition while the other is stable.
Police are also investigating shootings on North Union Street and in the 1700 block of E. Division St. Two people were shot on North Union, while one victim was reported in the Division Street shooting. Two victims were reported at the business near 22nd and Locust, including one person in critical condition and another with non-life-threatening wounds.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel told WAND News officers and detectives at his department were busy over the weekend. He explained second shift officers worked overtime, while detectives worked different crime scenes. He explained the department had additional help from Macon County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Zion Police.
Additionally, Chief Brandel mentioned the importance of the community sharing information with law enforcement about the shootings. He said at one scene, witnesses were forthcoming with information, while at another they weren't.
"If you know, maybe you heard what happened. Tell us and allow us to follow up on those leads."
Anyone with information should contact Decatur police at (217)424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-8477.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.