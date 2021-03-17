CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The honors keep rolling in for Illini star Ayo Dosunmu, who has been named National Player of the Year by USA Today.
The publication called Dosunmu, who averaged 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for Illinois in a season that saw the team get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, an "electrifying force." It added his game is "ready for the NBA, but he made his last college stint count."
USA Today said other National Player of the Year finalists included Iowa Hawkeyes standout Luka Garza and Oklahoma State freshman sensation Cade Cunningham.
Dosunmu was named the first AP First Team All-American in the history Illinois men's basketball on Tuesday. Teammate Kofi Cockburn was named an AP Second Team All-American.
