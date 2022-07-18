CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Back-to-school time is around the corner and health leaders think parents should consider vaccinating their children.
The Covid-19 vaccine is now available for all ages and would help make school a safer environment if kids were vaccinated.
The Director of Maternal and Child Health at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says, there are still many children that need to be vaccinated.
"We still have a long way to get all the children vaccinated against Covid-19. So, we do recommend any parent that has concerns about their child going back to school and having exposure to Covid to come in and start their series or get their boosters." said, Brandon Meline.
Meline says, now is the time to start reaching out to your providers to get the vaccinations, so you won't overwhelm providers.
You can reach out to your local health provider or health district to schedule an appointment for these vaccines.
