Effingham, Ill (WAND) – Republican State Senator Darren Bailey is calling for a special session of the General Assembly as gas prices continue to climb in Illinois and across the nation.
“Illinois has the second highest gas tax in the country and working families pay the price for the lack of courage and conservative leadership,” Bailey said. “A tax that contributes to the rising cost of food at grocery stores and everyday items that families need to get by.”
Bailey, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor, wants the legislature to make permanent cuts to the gas tax and to rid the state of the sales tax on gasoline.
The Pritzker administration responded saying the governor worked to enact the Family Relief Plan which suspends a gas tax increase, the grocery tax and doubles property tax relief. They went on to point out gas tax revenue funds road improvements and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs.
