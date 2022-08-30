Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey has received a $1 million campaign contribution from conservative donor Richard Uihlein according to an August 29, 2022 filing with the State Board of Elections.
This appears to be the first major donation from Uihlein to Bailey since the June primary. The Lake Bluff, Illinois resident contributed a total of $9 million to the Bailey campaign during the primary.
Bailey, a central Illinois farmer, has struggled to raise money against billionaire incumbent J.B. Pitzker. At the end of June Bailey had just $364,000 in campaign funds. Pritzker had nearly $61 million for the same time-period.
