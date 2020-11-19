CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Ball-Chatman school board member is under fire for comments that he made online.
The comments were made from the private Facebook page of board member Steven Bryant and have several district parents calling for him to resign.
"I got a lump in my throat thinking that is somebody who is suppose to represent our school district,” district parent Rianna Cattoor said.
The comments were made on a news article about restaurants being shut down because of COVID-19 violations and used a derogatory term for people with special needs and said someone would get shot or an “a** wooping” for enforcing the use of masks.
During a school board meeting on Wednesday, several parents spoke out expressing concerns over the comments. Following public comment, Bryant addressed the post and thanked those who spoke, calling them the “Facebook oversight committee”.
"I have the right to Freedom of Speech as a private citizen,” Bryant said. “When somebody says that I don't, they need to look up the First Amendment."
In a joint statement to WAND News from the board president and district superintendent, the district said it could not control Bryant’s social media and said they did not support the comments.
"The Ball-Chatham School District works tirelessly to encourage the inclusion of all of our students, but in particular those with special needs,” the statement said. It went on to say “the need for, and importance of, inclusivity, love, and support are values that we hold dear."
WAND News made numerous attempts to reach Bryant for comment. All of them have not been responded to.
