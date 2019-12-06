MIAMI (WAND) - We are at a loss. We cannot find what is a-peeling about this one.
A single banana duct-taped to a white wall sold for $120,000 at Art Basel in Miami Beach this week.
It was done by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. The work's first edition apparently came from a local Miami supermarket and sold for $120,000 by Perrotin, an international art gallery.
Other editions of the art reportedly sold for even higher prices.
Art Basel is an international festival known for attracting celebrities and art world luminaries. It is held in three different cities each year: Basel, Switzerland; Miami Beach, Florida; and Hong Kong, China.