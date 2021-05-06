ILLINOIS (WAND) - Break-ins at bars in two central Illinois counties are believed to be connected, per authorities.
The crimes happened at businesses in Mount Auburn and Edinburg in Christian County and Pawnee in Sangamon County.
The Pawnee break-in happened at Copperheads Bar, which burned to the ground in a fire that destroyed a whole city block. The owner said thieves went through the rubble and broke into an ATM, along with several poker machines. Police discovered the the robberies after another ATM was stolen and found several miles away.
During the week of April 26, thieves broke into The Garage Tavern in Edinburg, causing $100,000 in damage and stealing $11,000.
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said he believes all the crimes are connected. He offered some advice to bar owners.
"If they don't have an alarm in their businesses, they should have an alarm in their businesses and also videos," Kettelkamp said. "They should have videos. We do have a couple of videos of the individuals and we haven't been able to identify them yet, but I think that we are getting close."
Kettelkamp believes the suspects are coming in and planning crimes while the bars are open. He added the thieves are likely from central Illinois.
Illinois State Police are helping with the investigations. Anyone with information should call police.
