DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With Illinois "stay at home order many business had to close up until April 7.
One of those businesses is Elevations Barbershop. Owner Tyronne Gilliam said he's prepared to close for a few weeks.
Gilliam's job isn't socially distant and his business involves being close to his customers. Gilliam says that some people use the time in his chair just to talk.
"It's part of therapy, it's part of grooming, it's part of community," Gilliam said. "So, it's going to be different for some of the guys wanting to get their cuts."
The Elevations business owner won't be able to take care all of his clients because his establishment will be on hiatus. With more cases of COVID-19 showing up in Illinois; Governor JB Pritzker's 'stay at home' order means Gilliam will have to do the same. Gilliam said he'll have to be smart with his money.
"It's not like any other job where you get paid days off," Gilliam said.
While Gilliam plans on being socially distant with his family, it won't be easy being away from his clients. However, he hopes people will take this pandemic serious. While there's still a little time left to get a haircut, Gilliam hopes people will have faith.
"We put our trust in God and we know in the bible it says 'all things work together for our good'," Gilliam said. "If we know that God is under control, we can't worry about the things we can't control."