MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – A large barn is considered a total loss after a fire near Mahomet.

The News-Gazette reports a farmer living on the property, located on County Road 200 E and northwest of Mahomet, called in the fire before 7 p.m. Monday. Cornbelt Fire Protection District Chief John Koller says crews arrived to find the barn fully involved.

Firefighters say the barn - the only building on the property affected by the fire - was full of hay. A cow inside of the building died. No people were hurt in the fire.

Crews say the fire was under control at 7:50 p.m. They’re still working to determine a cause late Monday.

Sangamon County, Seymour, Northern Piatt and Bondville fire departments joined in the response.

