DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A retired Illinois State Police trooper charged with homicide had a bench trial set for January 2021.
Trooper Jeffrey Denning is accused of striking a woman's car in May 2016 as she turned onto Oakland Avenue from West Harrison Street in Decatur. The woman, Kelly Wilson, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
In the summer of 2016, the Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled the crash was accidental.
According to court documents, Denning was driving at more than 100 miles per hour at the time and didn't "utilize his siren in a constant mode." They said he was at least 35 miles per hour over the speed limit and the speed was "greater than reasonable and proper with regard to the safety of persons on the roadway."
Denning was charged with reckless homicide in Macon County.
Court records showed his bench trial is set to begin on Jan. 6, 2021.
