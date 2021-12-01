CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - In the beginning of 2020, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office launched a community engagement plan.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman had a new vision for the department when it came to community engagement.
"You know kind of a new vision for the year, then COVID hit," he said.
While in 2020, the department scaled back on community engagement, Heuerman said that hasn't stopped him from brainstorming ideas.
On top of working regular hours, Heuerman created a group of community relations deputies that will connect with community members at Coffee with a Cop events and during neighborhood walks.
"So, this is kind of a side gig for them," he said.
However, most recently, with the help of the Illinois Sheriff's Association, the Champaign County Sheriff's Department was able to add activity bags to their squad cars for deputies to hand out to kids in the community.
The bags include a teddy bear, frisbee and a coloring book.
"The thing I really like about this is a kid who is going through a traumatic incident or even just stressful accident can have the teddy bear or maybe the coloring book can help them get their mind off what is going on," the sheriff said.
Heuerman believes these activity books can help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. He said the department has plans to create a youth mentoring program in the future and for the department to participate in community events.
He encouraged anyone who has ideas on how to build a stronger bond with law enforcement to reach out to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
