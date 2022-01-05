SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Sullivan Fire Protection District Chief Michael Piper has decided to retire after more than 31 years of service.
Piper started his career in Sullivan in 1990 as a volunteer and quickly moved up the ranks. He was hired as chief in 2005.
"I guess right now it seems like it went by pretty quick," he said.
Throughout his time with the department, Piper told WAND News he was able to change the building and make it easier to get equipment in and out of the building.
As a Sullivan native, Piper watched his community grow and change. Through it all, he dedicated his time and effort to serving the citizens. However, he said everything he was able to accomplish was with the help of his family and the department.
"I take pride in seeing the abilities that we have here in Sullivan," Piper said.
Larry Edwards now leads the department. He started in 1997 working alongside Piper. He said Piper is dedicated and became one of his mentors.
"Men like Chief Piper are hard to find anymore," he shared.
His personality and jokes are what the department will miss the most. Edwards recalled in the morning at shift change, it was great to get everyone around the table talking.
Piper's dedication and service never went unnoticed. To some who worked alongside him, they described Piper as a father figure.
"I hope the community appreciates how much he really cared about providing the level of service that we provide here," said Captain Chris Wright.
Chief Piper officially retired at the start of the new year.
