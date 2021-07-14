DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man killed in a hit-and-run crash has been identified.
At about 11:47 p.m. Monday, the crash occurred in the area of Williams Street and Fairweight Avenue in Danville, where police said a vehicle hit a man as he rode an electric bicycle. He was found lying in the street with head injuries.
Witnesses had told authorities the victim was struck from behind while moving eastbound on Williams Street. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored Hyundai with front end damage on the driver's side.
The victim, 28-year-old Tawton L. Jackson, was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup in a Wednesday press release.
No autopsy will be held, but an inquest could happen at a later date, Northrup said.
Danville police said Wednesday they received public information about the vehicle's location. Using obtained information, officers obtained a court-ordered search warrant for a garage at a home in the 100 block of Fairweight Ave. In the search, the vehicle was found, but police said they have not yet found the driver.
No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information should call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (217)446-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.