DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist is fighting for his life after he was involved in a Decatur crash.
Police said the 68-year-old victim was struck by a passenger vehicle at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Olive Street. He was moving east on Olive and crossing Monroe at the time.
Officers said a 20-year-old man was driving the car, which was south on Monroe, when he hit he bicyclist after trying to maneuver around him.
The maneuver caused the driver of the passenger car to enter he northbound lanes of Monroe, where the car hit a pickup truck. The pickup truck had three adults and a baby inside.
All other parties involved in the crash were taken to a hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team. Roadways near the intersection remained closed before 5 p.m.
