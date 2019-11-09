URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Veteran's Day doesn't kick off until Monday, but Andrae's Harley-Davidson in Urbana is getting a head start on thanking those who have served.
The shop gave out free meals to all veteran's Saturday.
Store manager Linn Simpson said she sees all kinds of people walk in and out of the shop, often times they are veterans.
So for the first time, she and her family thought it would be the perfect time to give back.
"There's a lot of Harley enthusiasts who are also veterans," said Simpson. "We wanted to celebrate Veterans Day so we wanted to invite them in to take advantage of a complimentary lunch today."
The celebration also gave veterans the opportunity to share their experiences with each other.
Sometimes it's hard for veterans to talk about what they've done and where they've been," said veteran Ryan Harris. "When you're talking to other
veterans who have been there and done that it makes it easier."
The business is hoping to do an event like this again next year.