SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois lawmakers have approved a bill requiring public schools to allow students to celebrate their cultural, ethnic, or religious identity during graduation ceremonies.
Sponsors and advocates say Native American students are often given eagle feathers and other tribal regalia to show pride and gratitude for their academic achievement.
Lawmakers filed this proposal following an incident last year when a Native student was told he couldn't wear an eagle feather and Native beads with his cap and gown. Nimkii Curley was forced to watch his classmates graduate while he sat in the bleachers.
"This often affects students when they are misunderstood like this," said Rep. Maurice West II (D-Rockford). "It affects students and further serves to alienate young people who may already feel disenfranchised during times that they should be celebrated for their successes."
Curley told WAND News last fall that he would've been the first man in his family to graduate from high school if Evanston Township High School administrators let him participate in the ceremony.
West explained that Curley planned to be in Springfield Thursday to see the legislation pass, but he had to stay home and watch the vote virtually. The sponsor asked his House colleagues to give a round of applause to properly celebrate Curley's graduation.
"My grandfather was a boarding school survivor and my father didn't graduate from high school," Curley said. "So I would have been the one to break the cycle. I would have been the one to have that graduation ceremony, so that's why it's really important for us.
Senate Bill 1446 passed out of the House on a 104-7 vote and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for his signature of approval.
