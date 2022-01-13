SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois bill would look to help provide support for the family of a DCFS worker who is killed while on the job.
Senate Bill 3197, filed by State Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield), would extend the Public Safety and Police Benefits Act, which as of today makes health insurance benefits available to the spouse and children under 18 of a law enforcement officer when they are killed in the line of duty. The extension would apply that assistance to DCFS workers, giving those benefits to their survivors.
Turner's office said the bill would make this change retroactive for one year to ensure the family of Deidre Silas, who was killed in a stabbing during a response to a Thayer home earlier in January, can receive the benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.