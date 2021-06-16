SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois bill seeking to modernize Illinois FOID card laws and make changes to background checks is going to Gov. JB Pritzker.
The measure, House Bill 562, would expand existing background check protocols, said State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria), who co-sponsored the bill with other lawmakers. It would incentivize FOID card applicants to voluntarily submit fingerprints to Illinois State Police by offering automatic card renewals when they go through a firearm purchase background check.
In addition, it would make electronic copies of FOID cards and concealed carry licenses available, making it easier for lawful gun owners to always carry their license.
ISP would gain more funds for dealing with FOID and concealed carry applications after having to a handle a heavy workload from an application backlog. The bill would boost law enforcement efforts to take guns away from those with revoked FOID cards. This includes people who are deemed a threat to themselves or others.
The bill would have state police keep track of state and federal crime databases and look at them next to FOID and concealed carry license holders to start the revocation process. Troopers would also have to set up a stolen firearm database so officials can compare them to gun transfer records.
For background checks, private gun sales would be subject to a background check done through a federally licensed dealer of firearms or in an online process through ISP.
ISP supported House Bill 562 and had a hand in bill negotiations.
Opponents of the bill, who have wanted FOID cards to be eliminated, have said it would not help public safety much.
The bill moved through the House with a 75-40 vote. It is now headed to Pritzker's desk after passing the Senate with a 40-17 vote in late May.
The full text of HB 562 is attached to this story in a PDF document.
