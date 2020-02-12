(WAND) - All active duty military would have access to a system for mailing absentee ballots if a bill introduced Wednesday becomes law.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13) introduced the Counting All Military Votes Act, which is aimed toward expanding the Express Mail Labels system. Express Mail Labels are used to expedite and track absentee ballots for on-time delivery from traditional military bases.
Currently, that system is not accessible for active military serving at U.S. embassies, consulates and diplomatic posts. The bill would require the Department of State to work with the Department of Defense to administer Express Mail Labels to active military at embassies and consulates.
Davis, who is a ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, said the bill would accomplish an important goal.
"Every American has the right to vote, including when serving overseas as deployed active duty military. Currently, our military serving overseas on posts not under the Department of Defense are unable to expedite their ballots to ensure arrival prior to election day," Davis said. "(The) Counting All Military Votes Act will guarantee all of our military bravely serving overseas have access to expedited mailing of their ballots, so they can depend on their votes being counted and their voices being heard in our nation's elections."
The bill has 24 original Republican cosponsors.