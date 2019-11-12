SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois House committee has approved a bill meant to cap the cost of insulin.
The approval of Senate Bill 667 in the Prescription Drug Affordability & Accessibility Committee came weeks after the Illinois Senate passed the measure. A 13-2 vote moved if through Tuesday.
The bill would cap co-payments at $100 for all state patients.
Only commercial insurance plans regulated by the state of Illinois would be affected if the bill became law. Illinois would be the second U.S. state to enact such a law.
According to the Yale School of Medicine, one in four people must ration insulin because of high costs. There are 1.3 million Illinoisans who have diabetes and need insulin.
Between 2002 and 2013, the price of insulin tripled.