SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill filed in the State Capitol would aim to eliminate the FOID card. The bill is part of multiple gun-related bills filed by republican lawmakers.
According to HB4067, it would repeal the firearm owner’s identification card act. The bill was filed by Rep John Cabello (R) on Monday. The bill would eliminate residents from applying for a FOID card in order to legally own a gun and ammunition in the state.
The state is one of four which currently requires residents to pay the state to get the card. New Jersey, Massachusetts and Hawaii are the other three.
Cabello said the FOID law is just another roadblock.
“The FOID law is just one more layer of government. The Illinois State Police currently have a backlog of 62,000 people trying to get their FOID or renew their FOID. It's a problem that we've had for a long time."
Cabello filed similar bills in 2016,17, and again in 18.
Another bill filed by Rep. Mike Murphy would waive the $150 fee for veterans who register for concealed carry licenses.