WASHINGTON (WAND) - Two bills increasing gun control in the United States have passed the U.S. House.
According to NBC Los Angeles, the bills require background checks on all sales and transfers of firearms and increase the review period for background checks in gun sales to 10 days from the current waiting time of three days. Similar bills passed the House in 2019 after Democrats won the majority, but did not get anywhere in a Republican-controlled Senate.
Democrats now control the House, Senate and the presidency, giving this push potential new life.
The bills need significant bipartisan support to pass, and it's unclear if Democrats in a 50-50 Senate can find the 60 votes they need to move them through.
The first bill passed 227-203. It specifically would close loopholes to make sure background checks are extended to private and online sales that in the past have gone undetected. This includes at gun shows. Limited exceptions would be in place that allow temporary transfers in a situation where there is an imminent threat of harm, target range usage, gifts from family and others.
The bill that would extend the background check review period to 10 days passed 219-210. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) after a 2015 shooting in which nine people were killed at a Charleston church. In that case, the station reports a background check examiner did not see the shooter's past arrest report because the state criminal history records showed the wrong arresting agency. The transaction was legally allowed to be completed after three days.
